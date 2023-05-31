New Mexico United unveils new home playing field layout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United unveiled its new home field layout they’ll get to play on for the first time this Saturday.

United’s playing field will shift by 7° at the request of Major League Baseball. Isotopes Park’s pitching mound will now stay permanently intact and United will use 30% less temporary sod.

Previously, officials needed to remove the mound before United games and rebuild it afterward. Now, the mound can stay permanently as it won’t be in the way of the pitch.

Peter Trevisani, New Mexico United’s president, said the move will improve player safety. He also said it will “provide a better, more consistent fan experience.”

However, Trevisani acknowledged there are issues, especially as plans for a new stadium hang in the balance:

“We ask for your understanding and support during this transition. While most viewing experiences will either be unchanged or enhanced, some sightlines may be different from what you have experienced in the past. As such, we will work with anyone who would like to adjust their seats to ensure you have an incredible matchday experience.

The old layout (left) compared to the new layout (right). Courtesy of New Mexico United.

When New Mexico United first arrived, we did so with a mission of focusing on abundance – not scarcity. We believe that New Mexicans should have more things, better experiences, and a higher quality of life. With this in mind, we will continue to work towards building a multi-use complex that will serve as the permanent, long-term home of New Mexico United.

In March, the City of Albuquerque eyed Balloon Fiesta Park as a possible place for that multi-use complex. However, officials didn’t say when or even if that plan would move forward.

In 2021, 65% of voters shot down the idea of using $50 million in gross receipts tax revenue bonds in order to back a stadium near downtown.

After 10 games, New Mexico United has four wins, two draws, four losses and 14 points scored. They’re currently in the USL Championship playoffs by one point over Western Conference competitor Monterey Bay FC.

However, 25 matches are left before the playoffs.

Devon Sandoval Night is next. That match kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday against El Paso Locomotive FC.

El Paso has seven wins, one draw, three losses and is second in the conference with 22 points.