US Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office hit with vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for the people who reportedly targeted and vandalized U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office in Santa Fe.

The suspected vandals covered the windows and doors with messages related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

A group of employees discovered this Tuesday. Then, the graffiti was removed by Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

A spokesperson for the senator’s office responded to the incident, saying:

“There are many ways to exercise your First Amendment rights. Committing vandalism and breaking the law is not one of them. The senator will continue to listen to all constituents who would like to make their voices heard and serve those in need of assistance.”

Last month, Albuquerque police escorted nine protestors out of the offices of New Mexico’s U.S. senators and cited them for trespassing.

Those protests happened in conjunction with a rally to call upon elected leaders for an end to the Israel-Hamas War.

