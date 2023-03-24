New Mexico village to have police agency again after 3 years

QUESTA, N.M. (AP) — Residents of a small northern New Mexico village will soon see police officers patrolling their streets for the first time in three years.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the Questa Police Department is scheduled to reopen April 1 with four police officers and a new police chief.

Questa hasn’t had its own police department since 2020, when the police chief at the time and all three of the village’s officers resigned for still-unknown reasons.

Sheriff’s deputies in the nearby town of Taos have been providing services to the village in the meantime. Their contract with Questa ends April 1.