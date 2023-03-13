New Mexico Voting Rights Act heads to governor’s desk
SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Voting Rights Act, House Bill 4, cleared its final legislative hurdle Monday as the House of Representatives voted 42-25 to concur with the Senate’s amendments to the bill.
The bill is now headed to the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her signature.
HB 4 covers multiple voting accessibility and election security measures, including:
- Voting protections and improved access for Native American voters
- Enhancements to voter registration systems and voter data privacy
- Restoration of voting rights for formerly-incarcerated individuals
- Creation of a permanent absentee ballot list, allowing eligible voters to opt-in to automatically receive mail-in ballots
- Automatic voter registration when changing address or presenting documents at the MVD or other state agencies
- Designation of Election Day as a school holiday
The House also passed a bill Monday to protect election workers with broad bipartisan support. Senate Bill 43, which would make intimidation of election officials and workers a fourth-degree felony, is also headed to the governor’s desk.
BILL TRACKER