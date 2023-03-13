New Mexico Voting Rights Act heads to governor’s desk

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Voting Rights Act, House Bill 4, cleared its final legislative hurdle Monday as the House of Representatives voted 42-25 to concur with the Senate’s amendments to the bill.

The bill is now headed to the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her signature.

HB 4 covers multiple voting accessibility and election security measures, including:

Voting protections and improved access for Native American voters

Enhancements to voter registration systems and voter data privacy

Restoration of voting rights for formerly-incarcerated individuals

Creation of a permanent absentee ballot list, allowing eligible voters to opt-in to automatically receive mail-in ballots

Automatic voter registration when changing address or presenting documents at the MVD or other state agencies

Designation of Election Day as a school holiday

The House also passed a bill Monday to protect election workers with broad bipartisan support. Senate Bill 43, which would make intimidation of election officials and workers a fourth-degree felony, is also headed to the governor’s desk.

