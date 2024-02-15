New Mexico water supply bill gets second chance at Roundhouse

The governor's plan to establish a so-called strategic water supply also got a second chance in the eleventh hour.

SANTA FE, N.M. – The governor’s plan to establish a so-called strategic water supply got a second chance in the eleventh hour.

The idea is to incentivize private companies to clean the dirty, brackish water deep underground so other companies can use it in industrial settings.

The state would act as a middleman, guaranteeing a market for this treated water.

The Senate Conservation Committee tabled the original $100 million bill Tuesday morning, arguing there just isn’t enough time left to thoroughly review the proposal.

State environment leaders came back Wednesday with a solution. They’re still asking lawmakers for $100 million, but it’s dependent on new legislation during next year’s session.

This would allow the environment department to keep working on the project, and give state lawmakers more time to debate the massive investment before authorizing such a large investment.

“I do believe that there are legitimate concerns and apprehensions, and we know that when we have more information than less information, it’s a lot easier to help explain with what we need to do. And to get those solutions to move forward in a way that is best for the state,” said state Sen. Carrie Hamblen.

The committee decided to approve the new bill and sent it off to the Senate Finance Committee, which may or may not get to it Wednesday night.