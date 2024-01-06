New Mexico will celebrate its 112th year as a state Saturday

This Saturday is a big milestone for the state as New Mexico celebrates more than 100 years of statehood.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This Saturday is a big milestone for the state as New Mexico celebrates more than 100 years of statehood.

The University of New Mexico basketball teams revealed some special uniforms to honor the anniversary of New Mexico’s statehood.

Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino talked about the jersey reveal at a press conference Friday morning.



“The jerseys look amazing,” Pitino said. “Our people did an amazing job of designing those, I know our fans will love them. “



The jerseys are inspired by the state flag, complete with the Zia symbol with permission from the Zia Pueblo, according to university officials.



Pitino said he’s excited to celebrate the community and state under one roof Saturday.



“The thing I love about The Pit is it’s a community deal. And when you celebrate, obviously, the state’s birthday in a building that I know everybody cherishes, it’s awesome,” he said about this weekend’s doubleheader.



In honor of the anniversary, there will also be a “history walk” at the Historic Fairview Cemetery on Yale, where the public can learn about the people who shaped New Mexico – like the man who helped found UNM in 1889.



“We have buried here, we have Bernard Shandon Rodey, he was the founder of the Rodey Law Firm. He was a self-taught lawyer, and he became a territorial representative, and he was responsible for the establishment of the University of New Mexico and the School of Mines in Socorro,” said Gail Rubin, president of the cemetery’s nonprofit.

Rubin said Rodey also pushed legislation for New Mexico to become a state.



This weekend at Fairview, historical figures will be marked by state flags or red ribbon to celebrate New Mexico’s 112th year as a state.



“The first burials took place here in 1881, which was one year after the railroad came to New Mexico, and Albuquerque, and that just totally changed the state,” Rubin said.

The history hike starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Historic Fairview Cemetery on Yale.



You can see the jerseys honoring statehood in action Saturday at the Pit. The Lobo women’s game starts at 2 p.m. against Boise State, and the men play Wyoming. Their game starts at 8 p.m.

UNM recommends getting there early to avoid traffic.