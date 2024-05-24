New Mexico Wine Festival this weekend in Albuquerque

You can taste local wines and meet with the sommeliers this weekend at Balloon Fiesta Park. Here is how.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re spending the long weekend around the Albuquerque metro, you can kick off the summer with the New Mexico Wine Festival.

The New Mexico Wine Festival is May 25-27, from 12-6 p.m. each day at Balloon Fiesta Park. There are 60 New Mexico vendors you can interact with, not just wine but also food and jewelry and others. There is also a silent disco, mini golf and more.

To ensure everyone gets home safe, they’re also offering $5 off an Uber ride (details). More details are in the video above and by clicking here.