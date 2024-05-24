New Mexico Wine Festival this weekend in Albuquerque

By KOB

You can taste local wines and meet with the sommeliers this weekend at Balloon Fiesta Park. Here is how.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re spending the long weekend around the Albuquerque metro, you can kick off the summer with the New Mexico Wine Festival.

The New Mexico Wine Festival is May 25-27, from 12-6 p.m. each day at Balloon Fiesta Park. There are 60 New Mexico vendors you can interact with, not just wine but also food and jewelry and others. There is also a silent disco, mini golf and more.

To ensure everyone gets home safe, they’re also offering $5 off an Uber ride (details). More details are in the video above and by clicking here.