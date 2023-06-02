New Mexico woman finds cocaine on Sonic hot dog

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – Someone found something surprising in their fast-food order in northern New Mexico.

Police say Celine Gonzales went to the Sonic in Española on south Riverside, took a bite and realized she’d bitten down on a small plastic bag filled with a white power.

Police claim testing confirmed it’s a gram of cocaine.

In their report, officers say Gonzales spit out the bag, but didn’t say whether she ingested any of the drug.

Word has already spread around town, but the Sonic is still open, and many people got food while KOB 4 crews were there.

“I think that’s pretty scary, we come here to get food for our families, and if a child found that it could have been pretty bad or deadly,” said one woman.

“That’s kind of crazy. I mean, cocaine in a hot dog, it doesn’t sound right. I just got an ice cream, I hope we’re good,” a man said.

Police say the cook is responsible. They charged David Salazar with cocaine possession – a felony.

Police say they watched surveillance video from inside the Sonic, and claim after making Gonzales’ food, Salazar looked like he’s “frantically searching for something he lost.”

Officers say he admitted to police it was his cocaine. He says he bought it from someone in the Sonic parking lot.