New Mexico woman reflects on life at 106 years old

Tish McMichael recently turned 106 years old and reflected on memories she can still draw from and recall from almost every year of her life.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s already a big milestone to turn 100 years old but now add six years on to that – that is what one New Mexico woman recently did.

Tish McMichael turned 106 years old Tuesday. She was born January 16, 1918, almost a full year before World War I ended.

With all that time, Tish has so many stories to tell. In fact, her family created books, pages and pages full with her life story.

“I’ve been very blessed. My grandmother was a very strong woman. We all lived in the country. My mother was very strong, also my daddy was fun,” she said.

At an early age, the strong women in Tish’s life instilled the value of an education, making her follow a very important rule.

“You cannot get married until you have your college degree.”

That’s what Tish did. In 1938, she graduated from what is now known as Texas Women’s University with a degree in public school music.

Then, she got married and raised three daughters – who also followed that rule.

“Her rule of we have to finish college before we can get married, all three of us followed that rule,” her daughter said.

“We didn’t know we couldn’t.”

With such a value in education, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that one of her keys to a happy life revolves around learning — “Learn something new every day.”

Her other secret to a long life?

“Happy hour, 3:30 or 4 in the afternoon, I have a little glass of wine,” Tish said.

Her life has had ups and downs but she says it’s all about getting back up and looking ahead.

“That’s my life. What else do you want to know?”

Tish has nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren. Her first great-great-grandchild is due in April.