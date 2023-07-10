New Mexico’s 11th annual Tattoo Fiesta wraps up at Isleta Pueblo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Locals and artists from around the country came to Isleta Pueblo for the 11th annual New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta.

Aside from all the tattooing, this convention also boasts seminars, competitions, and general networking for artists and people who attend.

“I personally just love New Mexico. I love the food, the culture, and it’s an excuse to get away, and work a little bit, and have a good time,” said Ross K. Jones, a San Francisco tattoo artist.

Some big names made it all the way to the Land of Enchantment, like Ink Master’s star Oliver Peck.

New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta attendee, Adam Garcia, got the chance to watch his son get tattooed by Peck himself.

Garcia says one day he might see his son in here with his own spot.

“Hopefully, in a couple of years he’ll have his own booth,” said Garcia.

With the culture of tattoos represented globally over the weekend at this three-day festival, locals who attended think this is a great event to also highlight the tattoo culture that resides right here in New Mexico.

“It is cool that it’s just more open now, and we’re amongst people that are all collectively thinking the same type of thing. So it’s a good environment,” said another Tattoo Fiesta attendee.