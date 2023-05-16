New CYFD website provides data dashboard for the public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – On Tuesday, the Children, Youth & Families Department took a major step forward to a more transparent future.

The embattled CYFD has faced scathing criticism over the years for not sharing enough information with the public. Now, the agency’s new website hopes to change that.

It’s essentially a public dashboard. The new website – which is live right now – presents a lot of data that previously had to be directly requested from the agency.

That includes things like:

The number of kids in foster care

The total number of foster homes

The number of pending cases

The percentage of resolved grievances

The agency’s vacancy rate – which is sitting at 25% right now

Acting CYFD Secretary Teresa Casados admitted Tuesday there is more information the agency wants to share with the public, but they are still held back by state law.

Casados said this new website is really just giving New Mexicans a look at what’s happening inside CYFD on a monthly basis, and providing some much-needed context.

“I don’t know that just having the dashboard itself is going to relate in, you know, better services. But I think for people to see like, we’ve lowered our vacancy rate, or we’ve recruited more foster families, or, you know, give them a better idea of what we’re doing, that then, in turn, will help to make better outcomes for the constituents that we serve,” said Casados.

Casados also revealed Tuesday the agency recently paid out more than $200,000 in outstanding reimbursement requests to providers that work with CYFD across the state – that’s more than 900 individual payments.

Casados suggested Tuesday that resolving issues like that are the first major step in reform.

She says improving the agency’s vacancy rate and lowering the workload on employees is another big focus for the acting leadership.

We know there is a search for a new cabinet secretary and deputy positions. But is there any progress on those hires? None that CYFD leaders could share today.

Casados did reveal interest in the cabinet secretary spot has been limited.