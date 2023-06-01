New Mexico’s free fishing day is this Saturday

SANTA FE, N.M. — This Saturday, anglers can fish for free in New Mexico as the state celebrates National Boating and Fishing Week.

Throughout the state, for Saturday only, anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters. However, you must respect rules and regulations, such as the limits on how much you can catch and keep.

“This is a great time to take your family fishing and teach them a skill that will provide a lifetime of enjoyment,” said Mike Sloane, the director of New Mexico Game and Fish.

If you’re looking for information on where to fish and what to use, Game and Fish has several resources available such as:

The department has more information on its website.

They also remind you to “know before you go.” They advise contacting land management agencies regarding additional regulations or restrictions on specific properties before heading out there.