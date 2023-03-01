New Mexico’s next storm system set for Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s next storm system is set for Thursday but warnings and advisories are already posted Wednesday.

That’s because some snow showers will roll into the northwestern part of the state Wednesday. Places like Farmington and Gallup are already under a winter weather advisory.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for Silver City and other places.

For now, a higher fire risk is prompting red flag warnings throughout the eastern part of the state and up the I-25 corridor from Albuquerque to Las Cruces.

Much of the southern part of the state is under a wind advisory, especially in the Carlsbad area where a wind warning is in effect.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares what we can see in her full forecast, in the video above.