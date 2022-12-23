New Mexico’s top baby names of 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Department of Health has announced the top New Mexico baby names of 2022.

The list was compiled by the NMDOH’s Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics.

Girls

Emma Sophia Isabella Mia Olivia Camila Amelia Luna Aria Evelyn

Boys

Liam Mateo Noah Santiago Elijah Ezekiel Oliver James Ezra Sebastian

The state’s health department has noticed some trends since they first began reporting names in 2014.

Here is a breakdown of those trends:

Nine of the top 10 girl names from 2021 stayed on the top 10 list in 2022.

Charlotte dropped off the top 10 list this year and was replaced by Evelyn, making its first appearance among the top names.

Emma has been in the top 10 since 2014, but this is the first year it is the top-ranking name for newborn girls.

Eight of the top 10 boy names from 2021 stayed on the top 10 list for 2022. Ezra returns this year to the top 10 for the first time since 2019. James makes its first appearance on the list.

Falling out of the top 10 from last year are the names Levi and Benjamin.