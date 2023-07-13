New micro-hospital opens in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Access to emergency care services is a little easier now as a fully-licensed hospital just opened in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque ER and Hospital officials say they want to bridge the gap between patients and emergency care, and cut wait times.

“We are a licensed hospital, we have ER, inpatient areas,” said Dr. Sanjay Kholwadwala, the CEO of Albuquerque ER and Hospital.

Dr. Kholwadwala says the concept of a private “micro-hospital” is new in Albuquerque. He says it’s desperately needed to ease the strain larger hospitals face.

“We can admit patients, of course. We get seen in the ER by both certified ER physicians,” Dr. Kholwadwala said.

The hospital has a total of 80 ER beds and six inpatient rooms. It’s located at Montgomery and Wyoming.

It’s roomier than your typical inpatient hospital room too. It even has a pullout bed for the patient’s family if they want to stay overnight.

Mayor Tim Keller says its location on the corner of Montgomery and Wyoming is vital to the area.

“A challenge has always been, in particular, this area and going south, access to emergency room services,” Mayor Keller said.

To try and live up to their promise of 24/7 concierge-level emergency care, Dr. Kholwadwala says, “Patients are the driving force of our hospital and it is our compassion and respect for them. That sets us apart.”