New mountain bike trail coming to the Sandia Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Mountain Bike Association is breaking ground on a new trail system tailored specifically for mountain bikers.

“A good majority of the trails that are available in the East Mountains are multi-user trails, so, hikers, bikers, and equestrians,” said Hanna Russert, a board member with the association. “We are hoping to create a progression area where the trails will go from intermediate to advanced, offering an opportunity for individuals to push their skill level and ride trails at a higher speed.”

The trail will go from the 10K Trailhead in the Sandia Mountains to the Capulin Snow Play Site. AMBA has been working with the U.S. Forest Service to ensure the trails are up to code and safe.

The new trail system is possible with the help of a Trails+ grant for $99,000. It came from the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division, a division of the Economic Development Department.

They have cleared some of the area, but are always looking for volunteers to help with the trail.