New petition hopes to declare coyotes endangered to save Mexican gray wolves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A new petition declaring coyotes an endangered species may seem a little bizarre, but wildlife experts say it’s a strategy to make sure the state’s Mexican gray wolves aren’t accidentally killed off for good.

The Mexican gray wolf is on the brink of extinction in the U.S. again.

“I believe the current numbers were documented about 122 Mexican gray wolves in the wild, which is an extremely low number,” said Cyndi Tuell, Arizona and New Mexico director of the Western Watershed Project.

Conservationists say the only thing keeping their numbers so low is us, and it’s not on purpose.

“We discovered that a lot of people were saying, ‘oh, I accidentally killed this Mexican gray wolf, because I thought it was a coyote,” said Tuell.

Wildlife experts with the “Western Watersheds Project” say it’s not hard to make that mistake, especially in the heart of New Mexico’s forests.

“A young Mexican gray wolf is going to be about the same size as an adult Coyote. They’re both going to be gray, brown tan with a little bit of white,” Tuell said. “Unless you spent a lot of time looking at both coyotes and wolves to know those comparisons, it is a little bit tricky to tell.”

There’s even documents showing Fish and Wildlife Service employees making the same mistake, and accidentally killing a gray wolf, which is a federal crime – but that’s often where the story ends.

“Even people who admitted that they killed the wolf, if they claimed they thought it was a coyote, there wasn’t really any consequence for them,” said Tuell.

That’s why more than a dozen conservation groups are shifting the focus away from the wolves. They’re petitioning the Fish and Wildlife Service to declare coyotes an endangered species, but only in the Mexican gray wolf recovery area.

It’s not clear what the penalties will be for killing a coyote, but wildlife conservation experts believe it’ll make people look twice before pulling the trigger.

“One of the best ways to help people understand that they cannot accidentally kill a Mexican gray wolf is to take away the excuse that they thought it was a coyote,” Tuell explained.

The petition to declare coyotes an endangered species was filed this past Friday. The Fish and Wildlife service has 90 days to respond.

If they say no, officials say New Mexico’s Game and Fish Department could enact its own restrictions.

But coyotes are a pretty big nuisance in parts of New Mexico. So how would these protections prevent them from causing more problems in our communities and ecosystems?

Experts we talked to say coyotes are pretty resilient, and the unregulated killing of coyotes across New Mexico is actually part of the problem.

“There’s a lot of folks who believe that if you kill the coyotes, you’re reducing their population numbers, when in fact, the science says the opposite is true. Often more, the more coyotes you kill, the more coyotes will then come into that area. They increase their reproductive numbers as their populations are pressured by killing,” said Tuell.

Conservationists say allowing Mexican gray wolves to thrive would also keep balance out those coyote populations.

Again this is a petition that would only be for the Gila National Forest area.