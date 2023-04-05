New plan includes 2 additions to renovation of Winrock Town Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – KOB 4 gives you an inside look at the construction of the Winrock Town Center.

“We have a two and a half acre community park that we’re building, it will be complete in the fall,” said Darin Sand, senior vice president of Goodman Realty.

The Goodman Realty group recently announced two big additions to the project, a new office facility called “The Portland Building” because it looks like something out of the pacific northwest. And a five-story office building, with a food hall planned for the bottom floor.

Sand says it will house about 20 food vendors.

“What we’re bringing to New Mexico and Albuquerque in particular is an amenity that will attract out of town visitors to come here, people might want to move,” said Sand.

According to Sand, Winrock will be good for residents, too. A unique place to just be.

“We’re going to have all kinds of events happening here, so the community can come together. They don’t have to shop, they don’t have to eat, they can just be here,” Sand said.

Winrock already has plenty of stores and restaurants and businesses as part of its transformation from an old shopping mall. If you’ve been in Albuquerque long enough, you know it’s taken a long time to get here.

“We’ve owned the site here since 2007, so it’s been quite a few years, and it’s been under development since then,” said Sand.