New Raising Cane’s in Rio Rancho faces traffic concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Raising Cane’s location in Rio Rancho is almost ready to open at the already busy corner of Southern and Unser.

Chick-fil-A is right next door to that Raising Cane’s, and getting in and out of that drive-thru can be tough.

If turnout at that Raising Cane’s is similar to what Albuquerque’s Raising Cane’s location experience, drivers could end up sitting in a drive-thru lane they don’t want to be in.

Albuquerque has other fast food traffic traps – like at the Golden Pride on Lomas near University.

Michael Vos, the principal planner for the City of Albuquerque, says that drive-thru was built well before the city updated its code in 2021. Now, drive-thru lanes in the urban parts of the city have to have room for 12 vehicles to idle.

“I have a traffic safety concern from overflow from those drive-thru queuing lanes, when they end up especially in city roadways,” Vos said.

But some Rio Rancho chicken lovers say – headaches or not – the food could be worth it.

A construction rep for Raising Cane’s told KOB 4 the Rio Rancho location will be done with construction by the end of May. Then the company will have to get staff in and trained.