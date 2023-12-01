New snow day policy for Rio Rancho students

Students in the Rio Rancho Public Schools district will still have to do work even on snow days. Here is what that will look like.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A typical snow day is no more for students at Rio Rancho Public Schools.

Instead of sleeping in, students will get up and learn. Officials say they’re doing this to meet the required number of days in a school year.

The other alternative is making up the days at the end of the school year, which officials objected to.

One RRPS parent is happy about the snow day learning.

“Half doesn’t want it, half does, but I mean, either way, probably the asynchronous is probably better than them staying later in the year,” said Brian Dowd, a father of an RRPS student.

Dowd believes it will be good for students on their day off.

“It gives them something to do so I don’t think it’s too bad,” he said.

The snow day procedures will differ, depending on if a student is in elementary, middle or high school. No matter the grade, all assignments will line up with the current district and state curriculum.

Pre-K and elementary school students will do what is called “choice boards.” The boards include 15-20 possible self-selected learning tasks. To be marked present for the day, students need to complete a certain number of tasks.

Middle and high school students will receive their assignments through Google Classrooms.