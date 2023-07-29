New space for vintage vendors opens up in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ted Janka is one of the co-owners of the Vintage Vault, where various sellers can set up shop and do business. They had a very busy first weekend, thanks to Nob Hill’s Summerfest, and now they have a wait list of vendors wanting to set up shop.

“It’s right in the heart of Nob Hill, everybody’s walking around on the weekends and everything, and we went, you know, we can’t go wrong being in Nob Hill because people are coming back,” he said.



Janka said after COVID-19 and the ART project, things are looking up for Nob Hill.

Amy Gallegos is one of the vendors setting up shop in the new store.



“I just was intrigued by the concept of something new. When I heard they were opening a new space, it was really intriguing,” she said.

Being in the heart of Albuquerque is a great place to sell her curated collection, she said.

Earlier this month, KOB 4 spoke to the Nob Hill Neighborhood Association about revitalization, and the president said getting a mix of new businesses is exactly what they’ve been looking for.

“And then this came up and it was just perfectly priced, and it was the perfect location right in the heart of Nob Hill,” Janka said.

