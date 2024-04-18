New special prosecutor sworn in on Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Court documents show an Albuquerque-based attorney was sworn in Tuesday as a special prosecutor on the Alec Baldwin “Rust” case.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office appointed Erlinda O. Johnson. She was sworn in the same day.

Johnson specializes in personal injury law, wrongful death representation and criminal defense law.

DA Mary Carmack-Altwies appointed Jason Lewis and Kari Morrissey last year after a judge ruled Carmack-Altwies must either prosecute the case herself or appoint a new special prosecutor.

Before the ruling, Carmack-Altwies wanted to prosecute the case herself with state Rep. Andrea Reeb.

Lewis and Morrissey prosecuted the case of former armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Court documents list them alongside Johnson as prosecutors in the case of Alec Baldwin.

