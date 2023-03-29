Santa Fe DA names new special prosecutors in ‘Rust’ case

SANTA FE, N.M. — On Wednesday, the Santa Fe district attorney named two New Mexico attorneys who will now solely prosecute the “Rust” set shooting case.

A spokesperson for First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said she won’t personally prosecute the case. Instead, she will focus more on “broader public safety needs” in her district.

New Mexico attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will serve as special prosecutors.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies issued the following statement Wednesday:

“My responsibility to the people of the First Judicial District is greater than any one case, which is why I have chosen to appoint a special prosecutor in the ‘Rust’ case. Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis will unflinchingly pursue justice in the death of Halyna Hutchins on behalf of the people of First Judicial District.”

Earlier this week, a judge ruled Carmack-Altwies must either prosecute the case herself or appoint a new special prosecutor to take it on instead.

Carmack-Altwies originally planned to prosecute the case with state Rep. Andrea Reeb. She formally named Rep. Reeb as the special prosecutor when charges were filed in January.

In February, Alec Baldwin’s attorneys filed a motion to disqualify Rep. Reeb and alleged political motivations in her appointment. Earlier this month, Rep. Reeb stepped down from the case.

Baldwin, the star and executive producer of “Rust” and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each face involuntary manslaughter charges.

David Halls, the film’s assistant director, also faces charges. Halls has a plea hearing Friday.

