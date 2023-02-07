Alec Baldwin asks court to remove special prosecutor in ‘Rust’ case

SANTA FE, N.M. — Alec Baldwin and his attorney are hoping to disqualify special prosecutor Andrea Reeb from the fatal “Rust” set shooting case.

Reeb was appointed to the case by Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. She was also elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in November, representing House District 64.

According to newly-filed court documents, Baldwin’s lawyer argues that Reeb’s participation in the case is unconstitutional under New Mexico law because she is also a state legislator.

“The special prosecutor in this case, Andrea Reeb, is a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives. Under Section 1 of Article III of the New Mexico Constitution, however, a sitting member of the Legislature may not ‘exercise any powers properly belonging’ to either the executive or judicial branch,” the motion states.

Baldwin was charged last week with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

