‘Rust’ special prosecutor also balancing job as state legislator

SANTA FE, N.M. — The special prosecutor assigned to the fatal “Rust” shooting case, Andrea Reeb, just started a new job inside the Roundhouse. She is the newly-elected representative for House District 46 in southeast New Mexico.

BACKGROUND

Alec Baldwin was holding a gun when it went off while rehearsing a scene on the Rust film set. The shooting happened on October 21, 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin later said he didn’t pull the trigger.

Hutchins’ family then filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February 2022, which Rust Movie Productions settled in October 2022. They also announced Rust would resume production in January 2023 with Halyna’s husband, Matthew, as the executive producer. However, there is no indication that the film has resumed production.

In September, the district attorney first said there were “up to four people who she may charge,” including Baldwin. Her office was looking at charges ranging from gun statute violations to homicide but didn’t specify further then.

Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor, was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in November and sworn in earlier this week.

The Republican representative serves House District 64, covering Chaves, Curry and Roosevelt counties.

