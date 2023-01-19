Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Thursday her office will file criminal charges in the Rust film set shooting.

The district attorney says star and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. The terms include a suspended sentence and six months of probation.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew. On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice,” District Attorney Carmack-Altwies said in a statement issued in a press release.

The district attorney said Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with two counts of manslaughter. This means a jury will decide simply not if they were guilty but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty.

The other charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act. This charge requires proof that there was more than just simple negligence involved in the death.

This charge is a fourth-degree felony that, if convicted, carries up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5,000 fine. Because a firearm was involved, a firearm enhancement is included, which makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.

The district attorney appointed Andrea Reeb as the special prosecutor in this case. Reeb made this statement in the press release issued Thursday:

“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls —had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”

Background

Alec Baldwin was holding a prop gun when it went off while rehearsing a scene inside a church on the Rust film set. The shooting happened on October 21, 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February. Then, in October, Rust Movie Productions settled the case and announced Rust would resume production in January 2023 with Halyna’s husband, Matthew, as the executive producer. However, there is no indication that the film has resumed production.

In September, Carmack-Altwies first said there were “up to four people who she may charge,” including Baldwin. Her office was looking at charges ranging from gun statute violations to homicide but didn’t specify further then.

