Plea hearing postponed again for ‘Rust’ assistant director

SANTA FE, N.M. — A plea hearing for “Rust” assistant director David Halls is postponed for the second time.

Halls’ hearing will take place Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m., instead of Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. The court already rescheduled the hearing to March 29, instead of March 8.

The assistant director faces a petty misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He has reportedly signed a plea agreement that calls for a suspended sentence and a $500 fine.

