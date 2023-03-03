Plea hearing postponed for ‘Rust’ assistant director

SANTA FE, N.M. — A plea hearing for “Rust” assistant director David Halls will take place later this month, instead of next week.

Halls’ hearing will take place March 29 at 10 a.m., instead of next Wednesday, March 8.

The assistant director faces a petty misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. He has reportedly signed a plea agreement that calls for a suspended sentence and a $500 fine.

Hearings will still take place next week for two other prominent crew members.

Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each have a status conference at 10 a.m. on March 8.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed each face involuntary manslaughter charges.

