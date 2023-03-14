‘Rust’ special prosecutor steps down from case

SANTA FE, N.M. — “Rust” special prosecutor Andrea Reeb has stepped down from the case, according to a statement released by the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Reeb’s full statement:

“After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the ‘Rust’ case. My priority in this case—and in every case I’ve prosecuted in my 25-year career—has been justice for the victim. However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins. I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand.”

The paperwork has reportedly already been filed with the court. It’s unclear who will replace Reeb. The district attorney’s office said it had no further comment at this time.

Reeb was appointed to the case by Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. Reeb was also elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in November, representing House District 64.

A lawyer for “Rust” actor and producer Alec Baldwin had previously argued that Reeb’s participation in the case was unconstitutional under New Mexico law because she is an elected official.

Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are charged with involuntary manslaughter and are facing trial for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The film’s assistant director, David Halls, is getting a plea deal.

