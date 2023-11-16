New video shows Alec Baldwin talking about safety on ‘Rust’ set as judge delays case

The day's major news events, business reports, local sports updates, weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the Eyewitness News 4 Team.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New video shows more rehearsals before the deadly shooting on the set of the movie “Rust” near Santa Fe in 2021, and it’s connected to the criminal case.

The surfacing of the video, exclusively obtained by NBC News, comes as a judge has delayed the next court date in the criminal case against actor and producer Alec Baldwin.

There will not be any proceedings Thursday as originally scheduled. No date has been set for special prosecutors to convene a grand jury to decide whether Baldwin will face an involuntary manslaughter charge.

The series of videos shows Baldwin firing guns and talking about safety on set during rehearsals.

Days later, Baldwin was holding the gun that went off, firing a live round that hit and killed the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

NBC News reports special prosecutors in Santa Fe County have been trying to get their hands on the videos and dozens of others, and they just got them last month from the film company. NBC News is citing a source familiar with the matter. That person said prosecutors could show these videos to the grand jury.

The vast majority of the videos have not come to light, and it’s not known what they contain, but in the clips that have surfaced, Baldwin is seen preparing for scenes using a gun with blanks. He and another person are heard talking about not wanting crew members in his line of fire.

“Everyone who doesn’t need to be right here in the path of the gun, can you please move?” someone off-camera is heard saying.

“I’m going to shoot right. Do you want to go on the other side of the camera? I don’t want to shoot toward you. I want to shoot close to you,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin’s legal team did not comment to NBC News. He has repeatedly denied ever pulling the trigger, but multiple reports in the investigation concluded the gun could not have fired without someone pulling the trigger.

Prosecutors announced last month they wanted to recharge Baldwin after previously dropping charges against him.

A trial for the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is set to begin in late February. She pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.