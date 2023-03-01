Newly-elected Santa Fe judge pleads not guilty to DWI, other charges

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe County judge pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning to an alleged drunk driving incident he is charged for.

Judge Dev Atma Khalsa was arrested Sunday morning after Santa Fe police say he was driving drunk and crashed his car on I-25.

Police were called to a rollover crash on I-25 near the Saint Francis Drive exit. Officers allegedly smelled alcohol and saw he had slurred speech.

Police say Khalsa denied drinking and refused a blood test. However, a test wasn’t completed since he was taken to the hospital.

Khalsa was initially charged. Now, he also faces charges of reckless driving and driving without a license.

Khalsa was elected in November, campaigning on accountability, and issues he called priorities, like DWI.

Since January, he’s heard about a dozen cases related to DWI for things like revoked licenses.

Khalsa was granted conditions of release and can’t leave the state without court permission. If he’s convicted of the charges he faces, Khalsa faces 90 days in jail, a $999 fine and one year of probation.

The case is being handled in municipal court. His next appearance is March 29.

