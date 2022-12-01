Nice temperatures kick off December in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is seeing temperatures in the 50s and 60s that make us one of the warmest places in the U.S. as December kicks off.

Mostly sunny skies will accompany those nice temperatures but some strong winds might blow you away if you go outside in northeastern New Mexico to enjoy it. Wind warnings are posted there and wind alerts are posted in other parts of northern New Mexico.

Kira Miner has a look at the weather for the next few days in her full forecast, in the video above.