Nice Thursday previews a warmer weekend in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re going to see a nice Thursday that’ll preview a sunny, warmer weekend for pretty much all of New Mexico.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, some 60s, as southeastern parts of the state thaw out. Elsewhere will continue the sunshine we’ve seen all week.

Then, this weekend, temperatures will be well into the 50s and some 60s for much of the state. It will be beautiful, so enjoy.

It’s Groundhog Day! Turn on some Sonny and Cher after viewing Kira Miner’s full forecast in the video above.