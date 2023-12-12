Nichole Rogers projected winner of Albuquerque City Council District 6 seat

Rogers is projected as the winner of the seat covering Nob Hill and the International District, besting Jeff Hoehn in a close race.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nichole Rogers is projected as the winner of the Albuquerque City Council District 6 seat covering Nob Hill and the International District.

According to Bernalillo County’s website, all voting centers are reporting results, showing Nichole Rogers in the lead ahead of Jeff Hoehn:

Rogers – 2,416 votes (52.24%)

Hoehn – 2,209 (47.76%)



During the municipal election last month, the results were as follows:

Nichole Rogers – 2,974 votes (40%)

Jeff Hoehn – 2,399 (32%)

Kristin Greene – 1,329 (18%)

Abel Otero – 706 (10%)

Because no candidate received at least 50% of the vote, they put the top two candidates – Rogers and Hoehn – into a runoff election.