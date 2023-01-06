Nick & Jimmy’s closes its doors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular local restaurant, known for giving back to the community, has closed for good.

Nick & Jimmy’s, off I-25 and Jefferson, has been serving the Albuquerque metro since 2009. They even won several local awards, including best restaurant.

Nick & Jimmy’s posted the following message on their social media page, thanking the Albuquerque community. The restaurant shut down at the start of the year. They said the decision was, in part, due to co-owner Nick Kapinson’s retirement last year.

Other restaurants affiliated with Nick and Jimmy’s, like Meraki Coffee and Mykonos Cafe & Taverna, will remain open.