ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Lobo football might not take the field until September, but you can definitely find them in the weight room getting ready for the season.

18 Lobo football players put their strength to the test in power cleans, bench press, and squats in the Night of Champions — a free event for anyone to attend.

The Lobos had over 20 personal bests throwing all this heavy weight around.

