NM congressman denounces border fence between New Mexico and Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico congressman is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to put up a border fence between our two states. The fence borders Rep. Gabe Vasquez’s district.

“The governor’s actions are insulting to New Mexicans. Putting up concertina wire between two states in the United States is first unconstitutional, and it’s, second, disrespectful to the community here at Sunland Park,” said Rep. Gabe Vasquez.

It’s been two weeks since the Texas National Guard installed 18 miles of razor wire along the Texas and New Mexico border. The order came directly from Abbott. He claims migrants cross illegally into New Mexico and then go to El Paso. But Rep. Vasquez argues there are different ways to approach issues at the border.

“I am asking for more Customs and Border Protection Agents, which there is a difference between Border Patrol agents, these are the folks that are working at ports operating our customs process, so our bill addresses that it asks for more agents to actually come up with the support for hiring and actually make that hiring process a little be easier,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez has just introduced a package of bipartisan bills. It includes creating a pathway for migrant workers to gain permanent residency, protecting migrant women and children who are victims of sexual assault or human trafficking, adding new technology at the border, making sure detention centers are humane and supplying work visas to aid in the farming workforce shortage.

“Both El Pasoans and New Mexicans live in bi-national communities, and impeding that way of traffic, impeding that way to get from one state to another without any consultation either with local officials, state officials, county officials, or even myself, a federal representative is the wrong way,” said Vasquez.

KOB 4 reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for comment. Spokesperson Lauren Rodriguez shared the following:

“In 2012 the United States Supreme Court ruled that the federal government has exclusive authority over immigration enforcement and we are deeply troubled by the heavy handed approach adopted by the State of Texas. While we are not currently aware of any barriers erected by the State of Texas impeding the right of New Mexicans to engage in interstate travel, we are actively monitoring the situation and are prepared to take action if that changes.”