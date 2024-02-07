NM Crusaders for Justice push forward despite legislative hurdles

The New Mexico Crusaders for Justice were not quiet about their disappointment with this legislative session so far.

The group helps families dealing with loss navigate our criminal justice system. While they also fight to improve it, some of the Crusaders hold on to hope in the last full week of the session.

They say it’s not different from the past two sessions. Of their eight priorities for this session, two could still go through. The group got a win Tuesday in connection to a third.

“We really need you guys to stand behind us and let’s fight for this because we all need change.”

It’s a call the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice have made many times. This time, it’s coming from inside the place where the change happens.

“We’re not gonna stop, we’re just gonna keep going until we can get justice for our families,” said Alicia Otero, co-founder of New Mexico Crusaders for Justice.

Some of those families joined the Crusaders in the Roundhouse Rotunda Tuesday when they honored their loved ones they’ve lost to gun violence.

“My Kyle was only 15 years old when he was shot and killed. He had his whole life ahead of him,” said Josette Otero, another co-founder of New Mexico Crusaders for Justice.

They also voiced their hope for a successful end to this legislative session.

“I’m still trying to stay positive, there are a few bills left that we’re looking forward to, and we’re hoping that pass,” said Alicia.

The group released a list of eight legislative priorities. Two of them still have a chance to make it to the governor’s desk.

“It kind of gets depressing because everything we want gets tabled, and they can’t see things a different way, the way we are, and unfortunately people don’t look at it the way we do until it hits home,” Alicia said.

Rep. Miguel Garcia from Bernalillo County joined the group with his own personal story about his godson.

“His story is very similar to your story. That he was gunned down in cold blood,” said Garcia.

Someone shot and killed him in a drive-by in 2017. Garcia made a pledge to help the group. On Tuesday, he announced he landed $4 million for about 40 new victim advocates across the state.

“We’ve been asking for those crime bills, and it’s fallen on deaf ears, so we’re trying to come up with a Plan B,” Alicia said.

Alicia wants to take that a step further next year with funding for an entire victim’s rights department.

“We try to stay hopeful here. This is where our laws are made, and we leave hope here that they’re gonna listen to us,” said Alicia.

They say that hope carries them through the hard days.

“Together we can win this one way or another.”

Garcia mentioned his next goal is to make those millions of dollars for victim advocates recurring, so every city that needs them has a chance.

The Crusaders say one of the biggest recurring disappointments is the lack of progress on the state’s pre-trial detention system.

This is the third year in a row rebuttable presumption didn’t make it through. Pretrial detention reform is not off the table just yet.