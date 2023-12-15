NM Crusaders for Justice seeks presents for kids of gun violence victims

The organization says 102 children came to them in need and they're making a final push to ensure all of them have a gift this holiday season.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Crusaders for Justice consists of families who lost someone to violent crime and they’re uplifting each other this holiday season.

They’re preparing for a holiday party this Monday when they’ll give gifts to children who lost a parent due to homicide.

Organizers say they’re serving 102 children this year. With just three days until the party, they’re still looking for gifts for 12 children.

Diana Castillo talked with organizers about this in the video above. Click the video above or here to learn more.