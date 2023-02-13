NM delegation addresses state lawmakers at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. – At the Roundhouse Monday, part of the state’s federal delegation addressed both chambers of the Legislature.

They all touched on the importance of all levels of government from local, state, and federal to all work together in order to pass laws that help New Mexicans.

State Sen. Martin Heinrich started his speech by congratulating the Legislature on passing bills last session, including a Constitutional amendment that would help provide household services, like water electricity and internet to all New Mexican residents.

But he went on to say their work is not done yet. Sen. Heinrich advocated for stronger gun control, a higher minimum wage, investments in growing industry, and of course working with multiple government entities to finish community projects like the Gateway Center.

“Work together to develop more capacity in communities all across the state through a combination of local state and federal investments. The Albuquerque Gateway Center is a great example of shared investments from state and congressional delegation funding,” said Heinrich.

Next, state Rep. Leger Fernandez took to the podium, speaking the first time in the Roundhouse since she was elected three years ago.

Fernandez spoke to the work she is proud of, including approval of PPE loans, passing the Federal Infrastructure Bill, and federal relief for the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire.

But after outlining the federal delegation’s accomplishments, she passed on a challenge to members of the state Legislature, she asked them to help local governments get access to federal funding by creating easier avenues for them to apply for grants.

“We need to make sure that they have those resources because every dollar we spend it will come back to our communities 1,000 fold. There’s a lot of federal Monday, but we can’t let a dime of that stay in D.C. when it could be going into our pipes, our broadband. So please support that effort,” said Fernandez.

Finally, state Rep. Gabe Vasquez – the newest member of the federal delegation – touched on how excited and humbled he is to be working in D.C. He went on to echo the calls from Heinrich for more gun control, and higher pay for teachers. But Vasquez ended his speech by reaching across the political aisle.

“To my Republican colleagues I hope we can continuously work together as I serve you and your communities in Congress, it is incredibly important to me to also hear from you, and work with you directly because we’re all in this for the same reason,” said Vasquez.

The delegation says they are interested to see how this session pans out.

Thursday is the last day to introduce bills, as we approach the halfway point to the 60-day session.