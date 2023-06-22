NM delegation seeks more federal funding for wildfire relief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s congressional delegation received nearly $4 billion in wildfire relief last year, but they say more may be needed.

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this month, the delegation expressed concern about three wildfires in the state that happened in 2022.

They pointed to the McBride Fire in Ruidoso, the Nogal Fire in Lincoln County, and the Cerro Pelado Fire.

FEMA won’t cover those fires, since the federal government had nothing to do with the start of them – unlike the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in northern New Mexico, which was caused by the feds.

“Each of those communities deserves and needs help,” said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez. “That’s what the CDBG, this Community Development Block Grant, is intended to do… to help with economic development, help with long-term planning.”

Congress approved that grant in December. It’s meant to help rebuild – not necessarily replace what was lost – by filling the financial gap.

In May, U.S. lawmakers wrote a letter concerned about FEMA’s delays in fulfilling claims.

Now, Congresswoman Leger Fernandez said they want HUD and FEMA to work closely together to provide as much help as possible.

State officials said millions, or even billions, may be needed to address infrastructure and housing impacted by wildfires.

“We don’t know whether we are going to be able to find other pots of money to satisfy it, so that’s why it’s a wide range,” Leger Fernandez said.

State legislators also passed $100 million this year as no-interest loans to help victims.

The full letter sent to HUD can be found below.