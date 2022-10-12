NM fentanyl awareness group to hold used syringe pickup outreach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico fentanyl awareness program is hosting an outreach event to continue fighting abuse in the state by cleaning up the streets.

The keepNMalive program will be hosting a used syringe and needle pickup from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The group will meet at Second Street and Tijeras Avenue in Downtown Albuquerque.

The pickup is being done as a collaborative effort between Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services and the City of Albuquerque – as well as volunteers who regularly walk through certain areas and do these pickups. While they’re out there, they also distribute water and Narcan to people on the streets.

The outreach team will bring all necessary supplies, such as gloves and grabbers. More details are on the Bernalillo County website.