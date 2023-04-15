NM Gameday: April 14
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.
This week’s show includes a special visit with the Rio Grande Ravens.
Click on the video above to watch the full episode.
New Mexico High School Scoreboard – April 14, 2023
HS BASEBALL SCORES
Carlsbad 12, Clovis 1
Rio Rancho 11, Atrisco Heritage 1
Volcano Vista 6, Cibola 5
Farmington 3, Eldorado 2
Los Lunas 17, Capital 0
Los Lunas 11, Capital 0
Goddard 9, Lovington 8
Hobbs 8, Roswell 1
St Pius X 11, Belen 8
Grants 6, Valencia 0
Valley 10, ABQ Academy 0
Artesia 19, Portales 2
Texico 13, Raton 9
Logan 11, Grady 1
Dora 26, Floyd 21
Gateway Christian 7, Elida 3
HS SOFTBALL SCORES
Carlsbad 21, Roswell 0
Volcano Vista 17, Cibola 15
Rio Rancho 8, Atrisco Heritage 7
Bernalillo 12, Hope Christian 5
ABQ Academy 6, Valley 5
Capital 16, Los Lunas 6
Zuni 13, Rehoboth Christian 11
Navajo Prep 14, Newcomb 2
West Las Vegas 16, St. Michael’s 5
Deming 22, Chapparal 7
MVCS 7, Mescalero 4
Silver 17, Santa Teresa 0
Silver 15, Santa Teresa 0