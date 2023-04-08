NM Gameday: April 7

KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.

This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Volcano Vista Hawks.

For the first time in school history, Volcano Vista won state titles in boys and girls wrestling.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7 SCOREBOARD BELOW:

HS BASEBALL

La Cueva 8, Piedra Vista 1

La Cueva 6, Piedra Vista 2

Albuquerque Academy 4, Bernalillo 3

Valley 19, Del Norte 4

Valencia 14, Highland 3

Cimarron 9, Mora 4

Santa Rosa 14, Penasco 1

Logan 22, Clayton 1

Logan 23, Clayton 1

Elida 17, Floyd 8

HS SOFTBALL

Farmington 13, West Mesa 12

Farmington 6, West Mesa 4

Valley 20, Del Norte 5

Albuquerque Academy 4, Bernalillo 3

Ruidoso 15, Tucumcari 4

Logan 24, San Jon 2

Logan 21, San Jon 4