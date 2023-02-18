NM Gameday: Feb. 17
KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Farmington Scorpions.
Click on the video above to watch the full episode.
NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – FRIDAY, FEB. 17
GIRLS RESULTS
Hobbs 59, Carlsbad 28
Farmington 55, La Cueva 40
Sandia 55, Piedra Vista 26
Cleveland 46, Rio Rancho 28
Volcano Vista 73, Atrisco Heritage 34
Deming 41, Santa Teresa 28
Navajo Prep 59, Newcomb 35
Tohatchi 59, Zuni 37
Lovington 50, Portales 43
Sandia Prep 60, Bosque 14
Hot Springs 32, Hatch Valley 22
Texico 52, Pecos 43
Tucumcari 66, Ruidoso 39
BOYS RESULTS
Los Lunas 62, Albuquerque 38
Carlsbad 49, Hobbs 32
Valencia 67, Belen 37
Bloomfield 57, Aztec 49
Kirtland Central 91, Shiprock 64
NMMI 37, Dexter 23
Pojoaque Valley 51, Los Alamos 46
Artesia 66, Goddard 47
Taos 46, Espanola Valley 30
Rehoboth Christian 47, Ducle 35
Mora 61, Quest 11
Clovis Christian 47, Floyd 35