NM Gameday: Feb. 17

KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Farmington Scorpions.

Click on the video above to watch the full episode.

NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – FRIDAY, FEB. 17

GIRLS RESULTS

Hobbs 59, Carlsbad 28

Farmington 55, La Cueva 40

Sandia 55, Piedra Vista 26

Cleveland 46, Rio Rancho 28

Volcano Vista 73, Atrisco Heritage 34

Deming 41, Santa Teresa 28

Navajo Prep 59, Newcomb 35

Tohatchi 59, Zuni 37

Lovington 50, Portales 43

Sandia Prep 60, Bosque 14

Hot Springs 32, Hatch Valley 22

Texico 52, Pecos 43

Tucumcari 66, Ruidoso 39

BOYS RESULTS

Los Lunas 62, Albuquerque 38

Carlsbad 49, Hobbs 32

Valencia 67, Belen 37

Bloomfield 57, Aztec 49

Kirtland Central 91, Shiprock 64

NMMI 37, Dexter 23

Pojoaque Valley 51, Los Alamos 46

Artesia 66, Goddard 47

Taos 46, Espanola Valley 30

Rehoboth Christian 47, Ducle 35

Mora 61, Quest 11

Clovis Christian 47, Floyd 35