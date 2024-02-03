NM Gameday: Feb. 2

On tonight’s episode of New Mexico Gameday, Lauren Green breaks down the latest high school sports news. Highlights include Bernalillo vs. Academy, Farmington vs. La Cueva, Del Norte vs. Valley, Manzano vs. Albuquerque High, Rio Rancho vs. Volcano Vista, Cibola vs. Cleveland, and so much more.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On tonight’s episode of New Mexico Gameday, Lauren Green breaks down the latest high school sports news. Highlights include Bernalillo vs. Academy, Farmington vs. La Cueva, Del Norte vs. Valley, Manzano vs. Albuquerque High, Rio Rancho vs. Volcano Vista, Cibola vs. Cleveland, and so much more.

Click on the video above for the full episode.