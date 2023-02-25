NM Gameday: Feb. 24

KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Rio Grande Ravens.

NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD – FRIDAY, FEB. 24, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Mesa 77, Eldorado 56

Highland 61, St Pius X 58

Artesia 60, Portales 55

Hope Christian 60, Del Norte 50

Sandia Prep 63, Bosque 61

Gallup 68, Bloomfield 63

Magdalena 57, Cliff 15

Legacy Academy 69, Santa Fe Waldorf 19

Ducle 52, Rehoboth Christian 50

Mesa Vista 90, McCurdy 82

Eunice 36, Jal 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Volcano Vista 73, Rio Rancho 43

La Cueva 71, Sandia 48

Artesia 41, Portales 37

Escalante 50, Penasco 31

Tucumcari 59, Ruidoso 33

Melrose 49, Fort Sumner/House 45

To’hajiilee 72, Ramah 46

Dora 49, Gateway Christian 27

BASEBALL

Cleveland 18, Hobbs 5

Rio Rancho 10, EPLAE 6

Valencia 18, Capital 6

Belen 10, Los Lunas 8

Kirtland Central 12, Hope Christian 10

Alamogordo 21, Irvin 2

Piedra Vista 9, Clovis 3

Las Cruces 13, Deming 0

SOFTBALL

Las Cruces 7, Deming 3