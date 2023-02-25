NM Gameday: Feb. 24
KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide. This week’s show also includes a special visit with the Rio Grande Ravens.
Click on the video above to watch the full episode.
NEW MEXICO HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD – FRIDAY, FEB. 24, 2023
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Mesa 77, Eldorado 56
Highland 61, St Pius X 58
Artesia 60, Portales 55
Hope Christian 60, Del Norte 50
Sandia Prep 63, Bosque 61
Gallup 68, Bloomfield 63
Magdalena 57, Cliff 15
Legacy Academy 69, Santa Fe Waldorf 19
Ducle 52, Rehoboth Christian 50
Mesa Vista 90, McCurdy 82
Eunice 36, Jal 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Volcano Vista 73, Rio Rancho 43
La Cueva 71, Sandia 48
Artesia 41, Portales 37
Escalante 50, Penasco 31
Tucumcari 59, Ruidoso 33
Melrose 49, Fort Sumner/House 45
To’hajiilee 72, Ramah 46
Dora 49, Gateway Christian 27
BASEBALL
Cleveland 18, Hobbs 5
Rio Rancho 10, EPLAE 6
Valencia 18, Capital 6
Belen 10, Los Lunas 8
Kirtland Central 12, Hope Christian 10
Alamogordo 21, Irvin 2
Piedra Vista 9, Clovis 3
Las Cruces 13, Deming 0
SOFTBALL
Las Cruces 7, Deming 3