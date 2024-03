On this week’s episode of New Mexico Gameday, Lauren Green breaks down some high school sports highlights, including the Kristin Griego Varsity Softball Tournament and the Sal Puentes Baseball Tournament.

While state basketball finished up a few weeks ago, the 5A state champs were getting some love at the ballpark for the Opening Day for the Isotopes. Head Coach Greg Brown threw the first pitch out this evening to Mayor Tim Keller.