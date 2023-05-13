NM Gameday: May 12

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.

This week’s show includes a special visit with the La Cueva tennis team. State tennis wrapped up last week, and La Cueva remains atop the mountain in Class 5A.

Click on the video above to watch the full episode.

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS – MAY 12, 2023

State Baseball

5A SEMIFINALS

Rio Rancho 6, Piedra Vista 5

Centennial 11, Sandia 1

5A FINAL: Rio Rancho vs Centennial Saturday, 12 p.m., UNM

4A SEMIFINALS

St Pius X 12, Valley 10

Albuquerque Academy 6, Artesia 1

4A FINAL: St Pius X vs Albuquerque Academy Saturday, 9 a.m., UNM

3A SEMIFINALS

Ruidoso 12, East Mountain 2

Sandia Prep 5, Cobre 3

3A FINAL: Ruidoso vs Sandia Prep Saturday, 4 p.m., Riordan Complex

2A SEMIFINALS

Rehoboth Christian 7, Santa Rosa 0

Loving 14, Tularosa 4

2A FINAL: Rehoboth Christian vs Loving Saturday, 1 p.m., Riordan Complex

1A SEMIFINALS

Logan 14, Mesilla Valley 4

Melrose 14, Magdalena 5

1A FINAL: Logan vs Melrose Saturday, 10 a.m., Riordan Complex

State Softball

3A CHAMPIONSHIP

Robertson 8, Santa Fe Indian 4

2A CHAMPIONSHIP

Loving 15, Tularosa 2

Loving 13, Tularosa 1

5A SEMIFINALS

Carlsbad 2, Centennial 1

Piedra Vista 4, Centennial 2

5A FINAL: Carlsbad vs Piedra Vista Saturday, 12 p.m., UNM

4A SEMIFINALS

Silver 7, Artesia

Gallup 12, Artesia 3

4A FINAL: Silver vs Gallup Saturday 10 a.m., UNM