NM Gameday: May 12
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 sports anchor Brandon Ortega has the latest on high school sports statewide.
This week’s show includes a special visit with the La Cueva tennis team. State tennis wrapped up last week, and La Cueva remains atop the mountain in Class 5A.
STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS – MAY 12, 2023
State Baseball
5A SEMIFINALS
Rio Rancho 6, Piedra Vista 5
Centennial 11, Sandia 1
5A FINAL: Rio Rancho vs Centennial Saturday, 12 p.m., UNM
4A SEMIFINALS
St Pius X 12, Valley 10
Albuquerque Academy 6, Artesia 1
4A FINAL: St Pius X vs Albuquerque Academy Saturday, 9 a.m., UNM
3A SEMIFINALS
Ruidoso 12, East Mountain 2
Sandia Prep 5, Cobre 3
3A FINAL: Ruidoso vs Sandia Prep Saturday, 4 p.m., Riordan Complex
2A SEMIFINALS
Rehoboth Christian 7, Santa Rosa 0
Loving 14, Tularosa 4
2A FINAL: Rehoboth Christian vs Loving Saturday, 1 p.m., Riordan Complex
1A SEMIFINALS
Logan 14, Mesilla Valley 4
Melrose 14, Magdalena 5
1A FINAL: Logan vs Melrose Saturday, 10 a.m., Riordan Complex
State Softball
3A CHAMPIONSHIP
Robertson 8, Santa Fe Indian 4
2A CHAMPIONSHIP
Loving 15, Tularosa 2
Loving 13, Tularosa 1
5A SEMIFINALS
Carlsbad 2, Centennial 1
Piedra Vista 4, Centennial 2
5A FINAL: Carlsbad vs Piedra Vista Saturday, 12 p.m., UNM
4A SEMIFINALS
Silver 7, Artesia
Gallup 12, Artesia 3
4A FINAL: Silver vs Gallup Saturday 10 a.m., UNM