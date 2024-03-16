NM Gameday: State basketball tournament
This week on New Mexico Gameday, Lauren Green is breaking down the latest from the state basketball tournament. A few champions were crowned Friday – we'll hear from a few of those teams and will preview Saturday's big championship day.
